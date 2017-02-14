Grassroots approach to arrest graft
Kota Kinabalu: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Sabah aims to nip corruption in the bud by going all out on government agencies and ministries involved in delivering services to the people. Its new Director Datuk Sazali Sabli said it would carry out various activities, including walkabouts, as well as mingling with clients and spot checks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC