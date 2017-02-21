Good Relations With Saudi Arabian Gov...

Good Relations With Saudi Arabian Govt Benefits Malaysian Haj Pilgrims

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 -- The good relations between the Pilgrims' Fund Board and the Malaysian government with the Saudi Arabian government facilitates the smooth management of Malaysian haj pilgrims. TH Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah said the Malaysian government and the agency often met with the Saudi Arabian government for meetings to continue to improve the mechanism for haj management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan '17 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC