Good Relations With Saudi Arabian Govt Benefits Malaysian Haj Pilgrims
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 -- The good relations between the Pilgrims' Fund Board and the Malaysian government with the Saudi Arabian government facilitates the smooth management of Malaysian haj pilgrims. TH Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah said the Malaysian government and the agency often met with the Saudi Arabian government for meetings to continue to improve the mechanism for haj management.
