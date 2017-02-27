German hostage beheaded by Abu Sayyaf...

German hostage beheaded by Abu Sayyaf militants in Philippines

A German man has been beheaded by Abu Sayyaf militants in the southern Philippines after a deadline to pay his ransom passed, the Philippine government has said. A video posted by the Philippines-based Islamist extremist group Abu Sayyaf and distributed by SITE Intelligence Group identifies the man as Jurgen Kantner, who has been held captive since November.

Chicago, IL

