Gas leak on Viet cargo ship leaves one dead, 3 injured

Kota Kinabalu: A Vietnamese worker was killed while three of his colleagues were hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes following a gas leak in the ship's rice storage room, Monday. The Vietnamese-registered vessel, Vimaru Pearl, with 21 crew members was transporting rice to the Philippines from Ho Chi Minh City and expected to arrive in the Philippines this afternoon.

