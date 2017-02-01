Former Special Officer To A Minister ...

Former Special Officer To A Minister Charged With Accepting RM80,000 Bribe

19 hrs ago

A former special officer to a Cabinet minister was charged in the Sessions Court here today with accepting an RM80,000 bribe from a contractor three years ago. Zailan Jauhari, 47, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Asmadi Hussin.

Chicago, IL

