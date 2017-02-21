Former Malaysian central bank governor says will cooperate in 1990s forex probe

Dr Zeti Aktar Aziz, former governor of Malaysia's Bank Negara, speaking to media on Thursday . KUALA LUMPUR: The former governor of Malaysia's Bank Negara, Dr Zeti Aktar Aziz, said on Thursday that she will extend her full cooperation in the probe into the billions of dollars the central bank reportedly suffered in the 1990s over forex trading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.