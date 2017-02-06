Former Malaysia Chatime franchisee hi...

Former Malaysia Chatime franchisee hits back at 'false and malicious allegations'

"We vehemently deny all the false and malicious allegations set out in La Kaffa's media statement," says Loob CEO Bryan Loo. One of Chatime's 165 outlets across Malaysia that will soon be replaced with a local brand.

