Foreigners buying Malaysia's Penang heritage
As foreign property speculators flock to snap up Penang Island's valuable heritage estate, Malaysians are left to question: who will own Penang? History is important because the past causes the future to be the way it is, and when evidence of the past is swept away, can the present be understood. Large swathes of Penang's valuable heritage real estate have been bought by foreigners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Sun
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Anissa
|273
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC