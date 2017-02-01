Flood Situation In Pahang Improving, Number Of Victims Drops

Bera has recovered from the floods when the last flood evacuation centre in the district, the Sekolah Kebangsaan Charuk Puting was closed after 38 victims from 10 families who were staying at the school returned to their homes this evening. This led to the drop in the number of victims in the state from 2,111 victims from 584 families in the evening to 1,982 victims from 555 families at 8pm.

