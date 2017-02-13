First Divine Liturgy Celebrated in Malaysia

The Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church celebrated its First Divine Liturgy in the Archangel Michael Russian Orthodox Church in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia KUALA LAMPUR, Malaysia-On February 4, 2017 the first ever Divine Liturgy of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church in Malaysia was celebrated in Kuala Lumpur by Very Reverend Father Zaven Yazichyan, Pastor of the Armenian Spiritual Pastorates of Singapore, Myanmar and Bangladesh and the Representative of the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians to The Far East. The Divine Liturgy was delivered at the Archangel Michael Russian Orthodox Church in Kuala Lumpur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.