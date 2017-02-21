Finlayson to visit Singapore and Malaysia
Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson travels to Singapore and Malaysia tomorrow for a series of ministerial meetings about countering terrorism and senior law officer matters. "International cooperation on countering terrorism and other issues affecting our national security is crucial in the current global environment," Mr Finlayson said.
