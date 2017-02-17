Finding poison in N. Korean airport attack is hardest part

Medical staff carry a metallic bed which is used for transporting dead bodies out of the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Speculation that the estranged half brother of the North Korean leader was killed by two young female agents at the busy Kuala Lumpur airport last week left even the most seasoned toxicology sleuths shaking their heads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.