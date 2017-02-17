Finding poison in N. Korean airport attack is hardest part
Medical staff carry a metallic bed which is used for transporting dead bodies out of the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Speculation that the estranged half brother of the North Korean leader was killed by two young female agents at the busy Kuala Lumpur airport last week left even the most seasoned toxicology sleuths shaking their heads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC