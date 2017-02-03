Feb 28 For Mention Of Owner Of Boat Which Capsized With 28 China Tourists Onboard

Owner of tour boat Leong Vin Jee pleaded not guilty to the charge for overloading the vessal while skipper Sharezza Sailin pleaded guilty to the same charge KOTA KINABALU, Feb 6 -- The Magistrate's Court here has set Feb 28 to mention a case involving an owner of a tour boat which was carrying 28 Chinese tourists that capsized while on its way to Pulau Mengalum last Jan 28. Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun set the date yesterday during proceeding at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where Leong Vin Jee, 43, pleaded not guilty to a charge with overloading the vessel. Leong was charged under Section 282 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to six months, or fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if found guilty.

