Extra RM12mil for Sabah Rela
Kota Kinabalu: Members of the People's Volunteer Corps in Sabah have more reasons to cheer as the uniformed voluntary movement turned 45 years old this year. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced a RM12 million additional allocation for the purchase of 40,000 new digital camouflage fatigues.
