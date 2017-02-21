Duped into killing Kim? 2 suspects say it looked like prank

In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks about detained Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah, displayed on screen, during a press conference with Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Two women - Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong - have been arrested for allegedly coating their hands with the immensely toxic chemical agent VX and wiping them on the face of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

