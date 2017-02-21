Duped into killing Kim? 2 suspects say it looked like prank
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks about detained Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah, displayed on screen, during a press conference with Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Two women - Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong - have been arrested for allegedly coating their hands with the immensely toxic chemical agent VX and wiping them on the face of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan '17
|George
|6
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC