Death row inmate spared the noose thanks to royal pardon
PETALING JAYA: A man who was sentenced to death for drug trafficking in 2009 has received a second chance at life after Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah granted him a pardon. Shahrul Izani Suparman, 33, and his family were told of the news a week ago at the Sungai Buloh prison.
