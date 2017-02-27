Death row inmate spared the noose thanks to royal pardon

PETALING JAYA: A man who was sentenced to death for drug trafficking in 2009 has received a second chance at life after Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah granted him a pardon. Shahrul Izani Suparman, 33, and his family were told of the news a week ago at the Sungai Buloh prison.

