Deadly VX nerve agent killed North Korean leader half-brother - police

15 hrs ago

Banned chemical weapon VX was used to murder North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un's outcast half-brother in an airport attack, Malaysian police have said. The nerve agent was detected on Kim Jong Nam's eyes and face, Malaysia's inspector general of police said in a statement, citing a preliminary analysis from the country's Chemistry Department.

Chicago, IL

