Dad of Vietnamese held in Kim slaying says she was duped as Malaysia...
A lightning bolt lights up the night sky during a thunderstorm as journalists camp Monday outside the forensics wing of the Hospital Kuala Lumpur in the Malaysian capital where the body of a North Korean man suspected to be Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is being kept. North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia on Monday denounced the country's investigation into the death of the exiled half brother of North Korea's ruler, calling it politically motivated and demanding a joint probe amid increasingly bitter exchanges between the once-friendly nations.
