Croc attack: Dept obtains clarification from Sandakan farm owner

Sandakan: The owner of the Sandakan Crocodile Farm where a part-time worker was left with a crushed right forearm and a severed leg when attacked by the reptile last Monday has clarified to the Sabah Wildlife Department on the incident. "Investigation is being conducted by the police and the department is not making any comment," he said when contacted Thursday.

