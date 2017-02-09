Cook found dead in car
Kota Kinabalu: A cook was found dead in the driver's seat of a Proton Iswara parked along Jalan Sepanggar, in front of Taman Indah Permai, here, Wednesday. "Initial inspections found no traces of injury on the man who was pronounced dead at the scene by hospital paramedics," said City Police Chief ACP M. Chandra Thursday.
