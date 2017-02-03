Civil Service Athletes Must Demonstrate Strong Fighting Spirit

Malaysian civil service athletes who will represent the country at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 must demonstrate strong fighting spirit and the determination to win and uplift the country's image, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa. Ali, who is also president of the Civil Service Recreational and Welfare Club , said besides the civil service athletes, all civil service officials and volunteers had a role to play as Malaysia's young ambassadors to ensure that Kuala Lumpur 2017 became a carnival to be proud of.

