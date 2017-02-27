China to tell Trump to talk to North ...

China to tell Trump to talk to North Korea

Beijing's point man on foreign policy arrives in the US Monday and likely comes bearing a message for the Trump administration: It's time to talk with North Korea. State Councilor Yang Jiechi, often described as China's top diplomat, comes at the invitation of the US government, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Chicago, IL

