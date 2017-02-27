China to tell Trump to talk to North Korea
Beijing's point man on foreign policy arrives in the US Monday and likely comes bearing a message for the Trump administration: It's time to talk with North Korea. State Councilor Yang Jiechi, often described as China's top diplomat, comes at the invitation of the US government, state news agency Xinhua reported.
