Chemical weapon substance identified on dead DPRK man: Malaysian police

Malaysian police said Friday that chemical weapon substance had been identified on the body of a Democratic People's Republic of Korea man who died in the country on Feb. 13. According to preliminary analysis, the chemical substance found on the samples of eye mucosa and face had been identified as "VX Nerve Agent," national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement. He said that VX is listed as a chemical weapon under Schedule 1 of Malaysia's Chemical Weapons Convention Act 2008 as well as Chemical Weapons Convention, an international arms control treaty which outlaws production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons and their precursors.

