By-Election Outcome Is Vote Of Confidence For Abang Johari's Leadership, Says Uggah

The outcome of the Tanjong Datu by-election is a vote of confidence from the people of the constituency towards the leadership of Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg as Sarawak's sixth chief minister. Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Abang Johari succeeded in delivering the message that he would continue the legacy of the late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem and implement all the projects planned in the constituency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.