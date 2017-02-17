By-Election Outcome Is Vote Of Confid...

By-Election Outcome Is Vote Of Confidence For Abang Johari's Leadership, Says Uggah

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The outcome of the Tanjong Datu by-election is a vote of confidence from the people of the constituency towards the leadership of Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg as Sarawak's sixth chief minister. Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Abang Johari succeeded in delivering the message that he would continue the legacy of the late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem and implement all the projects planned in the constituency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,073 • Total comments across all topics: 278,993,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC