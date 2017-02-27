Britain urges Malaysia to share evide...

Britain urges Malaysia to share evidence on Kim's VX attack

8 hrs ago

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said information on the Feb 13 attack at Kuala Lumpur airport that killed Kim Jong-Nam should be sent to the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. UNITED NATIONS: Britain on Monday urged Malaysia to share evidence from the lethal VX nerve gas attack on Kim Jong-Un's half-brother with the United Nations, which could take action against North Korea.

Chicago, IL

