Britain urges Malaysia to share evidence on Kim's VX attack
British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said information on the Feb 13 attack at Kuala Lumpur airport that killed Kim Jong-Nam should be sent to the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. UNITED NATIONS: Britain on Monday urged Malaysia to share evidence from the lethal VX nerve gas attack on Kim Jong-Un's half-brother with the United Nations, which could take action against North Korea.
