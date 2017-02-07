Bouncer's murder case adjourned to Ma...

Bouncer's murder case adjourned to March 14

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: The case of a 28-year-old bouncer charged with the murder of a teenaged boy outside a pub in Asia City here two months ago has been adjourned to March 14. Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun set the date for Mohd Azmin Lidin on Tuesday following an application for a new mention date by the prosecution. Inspector Rasydan Jasni, prosecuting, in making the application, informed the court that the chemist's report was still not ready.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) 15 hr agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC