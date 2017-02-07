Bouncer's murder case adjourned to March 14
Kota Kinabalu: The case of a 28-year-old bouncer charged with the murder of a teenaged boy outside a pub in Asia City here two months ago has been adjourned to March 14. Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun set the date for Mohd Azmin Lidin on Tuesday following an application for a new mention date by the prosecution. Inspector Rasydan Jasni, prosecuting, in making the application, informed the court that the chemist's report was still not ready.
