Bosi sees tough Kapayan fight

Kota Kinabalu: The DAP Assemblyman for Kapayan, Dr Edwin Bosi, said it will be a tough fight against MCA in his constituency in the 14th General Election as he was up against a financially generous prospective opponent. Dr Bosi was referring to developer, Datuk Francis Goh who is also MCA Penampang Chief and one of the two MCA Sabah State Deputy Chairmen.

