Bosi sees tough Kapayan fight

Kota Kinabalu: The DAP Assemblyman for Kapayan, Dr Edwin Bosi, said it will be a tough fight against MCA in his constituency in the 14th General Election as he was up against a financially generous prospective opponent. Dr Bosi was referring to developer, Datuk Francis Goh who is also MCA Penampang Chief and one of the two MCA Sabah State Deputy Chairmen.

Chicago, IL

