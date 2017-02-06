Bosi sees tough Kapayan fight
Kota Kinabalu: The DAP Assemblyman for Kapayan, Dr Edwin Bosi, said it will be a tough fight against MCA in his constituency in the 14th General Election as he was up against a financially generous prospective opponent. Dr Bosi was referring to developer, Datuk Francis Goh who is also MCA Penampang Chief and one of the two MCA Sabah State Deputy Chairmen.
