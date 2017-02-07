Body of teenage girl found by roadsid...

Body of teenage girl found by roadside in Grik

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

IPOH: The body of a teenage girl was found by the roadside on Jalan Grik Kupang in Grik on Monday. Perak CID chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Gan Tian Kee said the police received information about the body from the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Sun Marie-Luise_J 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Sun Anissa 273
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC