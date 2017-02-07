Body of teenage girl found by roadside in Grik
IPOH: The body of a teenage girl was found by the roadside on Jalan Grik Kupang in Grik on Monday. Perak CID chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Gan Tian Kee said the police received information about the body from the public.
