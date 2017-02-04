Body of possible Malaysia's sunken bo...

Body of possible Malaysia's sunken boat victim sent to hospital for postmortem

A postmortem will be carried out to determine the identity of a female body, which was found on Saturday morning in waters near the Mengalum island, as the search for the missing from the Sabah sunken boat have been refocused on the area where the body was found. The result of the postmortem is expected to come out on Sunday as the body was already in decomposed state, said Adam Aziz, Kota Kinabalu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency director at a daily briefing on Saturday.

