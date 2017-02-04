Body of possible Malaysia's sunken boat victim sent to hospital for postmortem
A postmortem will be carried out to determine the identity of a female body, which was found on Saturday morning in waters near the Mengalum island, as the search for the missing from the Sabah sunken boat have been refocused on the area where the body was found. The result of the postmortem is expected to come out on Sunday as the body was already in decomposed state, said Adam Aziz, Kota Kinabalu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency director at a daily briefing on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|44 min
|FireyFellow44
|4,603
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC