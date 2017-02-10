Bell Geospace introduces Malaysian mu...

Bell Geospace introduces Malaysian multi-client FTG program

The multi-client FTG Program includes airborne 3D Full Tensor Gradiometry and magnetic survey data that will be undertaken over offshore Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah. Fully processed and interpreted library data is now available, spanning 158,000 km2 with additional data being added from February 2017.

