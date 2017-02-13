Australia, Malaysia, Singapore on lov...

Australia, Malaysia, Singapore on love scam alert

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Love may be in the air on Saint Valentine's Day but authorities in Australia, Malaysia and Singapore warned Monday of a growth in online scams cheating lonely people out of their savings. Romance scams cost Australians more money than any other form of cheating, with those aged over 45 more likely to be stung, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC