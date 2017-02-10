Arrest of Islamic State-linked guard ...

Arrest of Islamic State-linked guard puts Malaysia airport security under spotlight

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's airport security has come under scrutiny following last month's arrest of an airport security guard for suspected links to the Islamic State . He is believed to be the second airport personnel to be arrested by the Royal Malaysian Police in the past two years, a development counter-terrorism police and experts called a concern.

