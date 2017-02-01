Annuar Musa Remains As UMNO Information Chief For Now - Najib
UMNO president Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Tan Sri Annuar Musa would remain as UMNO Information Chief for now. The Prime Minister said Annuar, the MP for Ketereh, should be given the opportunity to clear his name from accusations on abuse of power linked to sponsorhip of the Kelantan football team The Red Warriors by agencies under Majlis Amanah Rakyat .
