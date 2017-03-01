Accused in Malaysia airport murder brought to court in bullet-proof vests
Malaysia on Wednesday charged two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - with murdering the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader in an assassination using a super-toxic nerve agent that killed in minutes. Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is seen in this undated handout released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters on February 19, 2017.
