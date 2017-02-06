4 Chinese tourists rescued in Malaysia's boat accident head home

Frist four Chinese tourists who were rescued after their boat sank off Malaysia's Sabah state left for China on Monday, said China's consulate general. The first four Chinese tourists and their family were sent off early Monday by Consul General Chen Peijie in Kota Kinabalu, the state capital as well as Pang Yuk Ming, assistant minister of tourism, culture and environment of Sabah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.