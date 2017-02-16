3 arrested in NKoreana s death in Malaysia; autopsy completed
Malaysian authorities announced two more arrests Thursday in the death of the North Korean leader's half brother , whose apparent assassination this week unleashed a wave of speculation and intrigue: a pair of female assailants, a broad-daylight killing and a dictator-sibling out for blood. Investigators were still piecing together details of the case, including the widespread assumption that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dispatched a hit squad to kill his estranged half brother, Kim Jong Nam.
