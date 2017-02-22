1Malaysia programme to be held in Pekan

1Malaysia programme to be held in Pekan

KUANTAN: Some 30,000 people are expected to attend the four-day "Negaraku: 1Malaysia Community" programme from tomorrow in Taman Tasik Sultan Abu Bakar in Pekan. Information director-general Datuk Ibrahim Abdul Rahman said various activities had been lined up for the public during the all-day programme organised by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

