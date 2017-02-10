11 years and rotan for armed gang robbery

Kota Kinabalu: An 18-year-old was jailed 11 years and ordered to get a stroke of the cane for armed gang robbery. Ismail Mohd Mansur pleaded guilty before Sessions Court Judge Noorhafizah Mohd Salim to robbing one Hairy Lounsin, a worker of the Orange outlet in Manggatal Plaza at 8.49pm on Dec 17, 2016.

