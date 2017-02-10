10 Things to Know for Thursday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, Feb. 16. Every recent president has had a doomed Cabinet nomination or two, and after labor candidate Andrew Puzder's withdrawal, Trump is no exception. Malaysian police arrest a third person in the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea's leader who was reportedly poisoned at an airport in Kuala Lumpur.
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
