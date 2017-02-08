1.5m visitors expected at Malaysia's Batu Caves for Thaipusam

SELANGOR: About 1.5 million people are expected to visit Malaysia's sacred Batu Caves on Thursday for one of the biggest Thaipusam celebrations outside India. The festival is the grandest and most vibrant displays of Hinduism and Tamil culture in multi-ethnic Malaysia and features chariots, the carrying of "kavadi" and devotees in trances as they offer penance and thanksgiving to the Hindu deity Lord Murugan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.