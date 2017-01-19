Young Malaysians envision a harmoniou...

Young Malaysians envision a harmonious and progressive country

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: The youth of today want to see a happy and progressive Malaysia by 2050, where its people live in harmony and look forward to having a say in its development. Ahead of the introduction and first dialogue of the 2050 National Transformation tonight, young Malaysians laid out their future vision of Malaysia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) 20 hr agen bandarq 270
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Passers by 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,644 • Total comments across all topics: 278,040,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC