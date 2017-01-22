Wood win in Malaysia to bring up to 130 new jobs
Wood Group said the contract would support up to 130 new full-time positions in Malaysia and would be delivered by its Kuala Lumpur office. The operations and maintenance contract will see Wood Group support Hess's new-build fixed and floating offshore facilities in the North Malay Basin development area, about 150 kilometres north-east of Peninsular Malaysia.
