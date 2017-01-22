Wood win in Malaysia to bring up to 1...

Wood win in Malaysia to bring up to 130 new jobs

Sunday Herald

Wood Group said the contract would support up to 130 new full-time positions in Malaysia and would be delivered by its Kuala Lumpur office. The operations and maintenance contract will see Wood Group support Hess's new-build fixed and floating offshore facilities in the North Malay Basin development area, about 150 kilometres north-east of Peninsular Malaysia.

Chicago, IL

