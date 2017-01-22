Woman and four men arrested over Bukit Antarabangsa condo assault
PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested five people, including a woman, over the assault of a lorry driver at a condominium in Bukit Antarabangsa in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur. Selangor deputy police chief Deputy Comm Mohamad Fuad Abdul Latiff said the five, in their 20s and 30s, were nabbed early Sunday in Selangor and Negri Sembilan.
