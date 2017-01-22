Woman and four men arrested over Buki...

Woman and four men arrested over Bukit Antarabangsa condo assault

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Star Online

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested five people, including a woman, over the assault of a lorry driver at a condominium in Bukit Antarabangsa in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur. Selangor deputy police chief Deputy Comm Mohamad Fuad Abdul Latiff said the five, in their 20s and 30s, were nabbed early Sunday in Selangor and Negri Sembilan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 16 hr George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,136,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC