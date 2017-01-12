When old isn't gold: Unready Malaysia...

When old isn't gold: Unready Malaysia to struggle as population ages

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Malaysian senior citizens carrying bucket filled with water supply together as the residents experiences water supply disruption in USJ11 Subang Saya, Selangor. Image via Aizuddin Saad / Shutterstock BY 2030, Malaysia can expect its population structure to see a dramatic shift towards aged nation status, if existing trends in fertility and life expectancy rates are to continue on their current trajectory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Passers by 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,816 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC