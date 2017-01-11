Victim puts up fight despite being st...

Victim puts up fight despite being stabbed

Kota Kinabalu: A Canadian businessman despite being badly injured and bleeding, managed to fight back and overpower a burglar while family members called the police who came and arrested the suspect last Sunday. The 47-year-old businessman, who declined to be named, was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 Emergency Department by his brother-in-law.

