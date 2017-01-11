Veteran Malaysian state chief dies in...

Veteran Malaysian state chief dies in election blow for PM

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The veteran chief minister of the Malaysian state of Sarawak died on Wednesday in a fresh blow for Prime Minister Najib Razak who was counting on him to help secure victory in upcoming elections. Adenan was one of Najib's closest allies, whose popularity helped the ruling Barisan Nasional alliance secure a landslide victory in the Sarawak state elections last year.

