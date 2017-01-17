UPDATE 1-Malaysian drilling services firm UMW-OG to buy Icon Offshore

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 Malaysian offshore drilling services company UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd said it would buy Icon Offshore Berhad in a deal that values the offshore support vessel provider at 588.6 million ringgit . UMW-OG will first acquire government-linked private equity firm Ekuiti Nasional Berhad's indirect stake of 42.3 percent in Icon for new UMW-OG shares, it said in a statement on Thursday.

