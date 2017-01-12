UMK, Celcom Axiata Distribute Essenti...

UMK, Celcom Axiata Distribute Essential Items To Flood Victims

15 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan in collaboration with Celcom Axiata Berhad today donated essential items to 200 families affected by the recent floods in Tumpat and Pasir Mas. UMK vice-chancellor Datuk Mortaza Mohamed said the aid was part of the two entities' social responsibilities to ease the burden of the flood victims.

Chicago, IL

