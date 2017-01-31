Two Malaysians being detained without trial for over 10 years in Guantanamo
Malaysians Against Death Penalty and Torture is shocked to find out that two Malaysians have been subjected to detention without trial for allegedly over 10 years in the United States of America's infamous detention facility in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba . Mohd Farik Amin and Mohammed Nazir Lep have been allegedly detained for about 10 years and four months for allegedly being involved in the 2003 bombing of the JW Marriott Hotel in Jakarta, which killed 12 and injured 150 others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysia News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Mon
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC