Two Malaysians being detained without...

Two Malaysians being detained without trial for over 10 years in Guantanamo

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Malaysia News

Malaysians Against Death Penalty and Torture is shocked to find out that two Malaysians have been subjected to detention without trial for allegedly over 10 years in the United States of America's infamous detention facility in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba . Mohd Farik Amin and Mohammed Nazir Lep have been allegedly detained for about 10 years and four months for allegedly being involved in the 2003 bombing of the JW Marriott Hotel in Jakarta, which killed 12 and injured 150 others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysia News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Mon Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC