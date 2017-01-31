Two Malaysians being detained without trial for over 10 years in Guantanamo

Malaysians Against Death Penalty and Torture is shocked to find out that two Malaysians have been subjected to detention without trial for allegedly over 10 years in the United States of America's infamous detention facility in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba . Mohd Farik Amin and Mohammed Nazir Lep have been allegedly detained for about 10 years and four months for allegedly being involved in the 2003 bombing of the JW Marriott Hotel in Jakarta, which killed 12 and injured 150 others.

