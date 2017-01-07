True or Not: Claims of HIV contamination in Thai canned foods baseless
KUALA LUMPUR: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has rubbished claims that canned fruits from Thailand contain Human Immunodeficiency Virus . He said HIV lived in human body fluid and not in canned food which had undergone high temperature heat treatment.
